NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance photos and videos of two suspects wanted for apparently setting up a victim for a robbery in Yorkville.

It happened May 7 at 3:04 p.m. on 92nd Street and First Avenue.

One of the suspects is a 21-year-old woman, police said. She agreed to meet the victim to purchase tickets to an event. Video shows the woman chatting with the victim as another man saunters up behind him and suddenly places him in a chokehold.

The male suspect dragged the victim to the ground and stole his phone before driving off in an SUV, according to police, who say the woman also took off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) CRIMES and then entering TIP577. You can also submit tips via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting CRIMES (274637) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.