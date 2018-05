NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at the corner of East 169th Street and Clay Avenue near Claremont Park Wednesday evening.

Officers say they arrived to find the man shot in the head and leg.

From there, the incident escalated.

EMS workers responded and say a bystander attacked them with a baseball bat, breaking out the back right window of the ambulance.

No EMS workers were injured.