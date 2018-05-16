NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials have announced a breakthrough in the fight against rabies.

A new test now provides faster and more accurate results on potential patients.

The Centers for Disease Control says the LN34 test reveals whether a person or pet has rabies within two hours of being bitten by a suspected rabid animal.

The CDC says the brain tissue test will prevent people from going through unnecessary and painful treatments.

Many veterinarians praise the new technology.

“If we can eliminate the fear for people and get information as quickly as possible, thats really the end all, be all,” Cheryl Gross from the Central Animal Hospital said.

The New York State Department of Health plans on implementing the new test in state labs after a few more cases are reviewed.