We now know what roles Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play in Saturday's royal wedding.

Kensington Palace announced Wednesday morning that 4-year-old George will be a page boy and 3-year-old Charlotte will be a bridesmaid when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

In all, there will be 10 members of the wedding party, including the couple’s godchildren and their friends’ children.

