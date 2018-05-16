MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Cleanup is underway in New Jersey after powerful storms downed trees and power lines across parts of the state.

In Paramus, a tree was uprooted while another took down wires. The gusts also snapped utility poles.

In Ho-Ho-Kus, live wires ignited multiple fires and for one Montclair family, the storm delivered damaged that shook their three-story home.

“I hear this humongous like, noise, and I hear like a bomb,” said homeowner Julia Frances. “It was like a bomb. So my daughter came running, ‘mommy, mommy what’s going on.'”

Their concern was the weight of the tree could cause even more damage.

“The porch is going to collapse now because the beams, by the time I got home, is sagging now,” said resident Linda Ippolito.

Meanwhile in Paterson, a falling tree tore the entire wall off of the top floor of an apartment building. And in Glen Ridge, a massive tree crushed a car while the driver was inside. The man had to be rescued and survived.

“The tree fell as he was driving down the street and he was stuck inside the car,” said Glen Ridge Police Lt Timothy Faranda. “The fire department had to get him out of the car and he was transported to the hospital.”

More than 50,000 customers were without power across the state Wednesday morning.