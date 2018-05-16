ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The second round of interviews of candidates for New York attorney general is being held in Albany, with another lineup of six hopefuls to be queried by state lawmakers.

The process to fill the vacancy created by Eric Schneiderman’s abrupt resignation began Tuesday with a bipartisan legislative committee interviewing six candidates, including Barbara Underwood, the acting attorney general.

Another six candidates are being interviewed Wednesday.

The Legislature has the authority under state law to appoint an attorney general should the position become vacant.

Several other potential candidates have stayed out of the interview process.

Meanwhile, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James is reportedly expected to announce that she will be running for New York State Attorney General.

James has reportedly filed papers with the Board of Elections and will take part in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary.

Earlier this week, James took her name out of consideration as a potential interim replacement for Schneiderman.

Schneiderman resigned last week after The New Yorker magazine reported four women allege that he physically and verbally abused them while dating.

He has denied the allegations. The Democrat was running for a third term.

