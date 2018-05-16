NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cleanup is underway Wednesday in New York after severe storms ripped through the area, leaving a trail of destruction.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was declaring a state of emergency in Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan counties and said he was “deploying members of the New York National Guard to assist with recovery operations.”

I’m declaring a State of Emergency in Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan counties as they recover from severe thunderstorms, and deploying members of the New York National Guard to assist with recovery operations. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 16, 2018

In Orange County, police said at 11-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in was crushed by a tree on Robinson Avenue in Newburgh. She had just gotten home with her mother and the car was parked in the driveway when the tree toppled over.

There was a similar accident killed a woman just north of there who was also inside a car when a tree came down.

In Fishkill, a tree fell on a UPS driver sending him to the hospital with a broken vertebrae.

Hail the size of golf balls caused damage in Woodstock and video posted to social media shows the roof of a building in Rockland County tossed across the street.

The National Weather Service is also investigating two sightings of tornadoes in Sullivan County and in Newburgh.