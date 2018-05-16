NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cleanup is underway Wednesday in New York after severe storms ripped through the area, leaving a trail of destruction.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was declaring a state of emergency in Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan counties and said he was “deploying members of the New York National Guard to assist with recovery operations.”
In Orange County, police said at 11-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in was crushed by a tree on Robinson Avenue in Newburgh. She had just gotten home with her mother and the car was parked in the driveway when the tree toppled over.
There was a similar accident killed a woman just north of there who was also inside a car when a tree came down.
In Fishkill, a tree fell on a UPS driver sending him to the hospital with a broken vertebrae.
Hail the size of golf balls caused damage in Woodstock and video posted to social media shows the roof of a building in Rockland County tossed across the street.
The National Weather Service is also investigating two sightings of tornadoes in Sullivan County and in Newburgh.