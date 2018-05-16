NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A team led by CUNY professor Dr. David Gruber got pictures of a rarely seen deepstaria jellyfish that lives off the Coast of Mexico.

The discovery was the culmination of three years of work made possible through a partnership between the City University of New York and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

DASNY helped provide underwater camera equipment to capture photos from the depths, which are posting online in Grueber’s Flickr account.

Grueber says that equipment helped them explore the deep dark oceans where the jellyfish is found, without being disruptive.