NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a man they say tried to rape a woman in Harlem.

Authorities say the man followed a 22-year-old woman into a building and tried to pull her pants down.

It happened last Friday around 11:30 p.m. near Lenox and St. Nicholas Avenues.

The man ran away after the victim was able to fight him off.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.