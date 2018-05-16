Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A four-second audio clip posted on Twitter has everyone buzzing.
The tweet asks: “What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel”
The Internet is pretty much divided, including some celebrities who weighed in on Twitter.
One Twitter user pointed out if you shift the pitch in the audio, “you can hear different things.”
The Yanny-Laurel controversy is similar to the white and gold or blue and black dress debate back in 2015 when people worldwide argued over the color of a picture of a dress that was posted online.
In that case, experts said the photo captured how people’s brains perceive color and contrast in different ways.