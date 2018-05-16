NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A four-second audio clip posted on Twitter has everyone buzzing.

The tweet asks: “What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel”

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

The Internet is pretty much divided, including some celebrities who weighed in on Twitter.

I only hear Yanni 😉 hahaha https://t.co/WrMMVvl8iX — Yanni (@Yanni) May 15, 2018

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018

One Twitter user pointed out if you shift the pitch in the audio, “you can hear different things.”

The Yanny-Laurel controversy is similar to the white and gold or blue and black dress debate back in 2015 when people worldwide argued over the color of a picture of a dress that was posted online.

In that case, experts said the photo captured how people’s brains perceive color and contrast in different ways.