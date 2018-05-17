MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Theo Ancevski went from the inside of a crushed, toppled school bus to Morristown Medical Center, his back aching from a moment of impact that he said quickly followed the sound of metal on metal.

“A lot of people were screaming and they were hanging from their seatbelts,” the 11-year-old told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “I heard like a scraping noise, and then the bus tilted over.”

He said he looked around at his East Brook Middle School classmates, some not moving but others heading for the exits in a bus that was on its side.

“A lot of them got cuts and scrapes,” he said. “A few people got out of the windows and they got out of the emergency exit on top of the roof.”

“Make sure that when you leave here today, for those of you that have loved ones, you go home and you say how much you love them and give them a kiss." https://t.co/7ziCOa1kii pic.twitter.com/jNevMA2nfB — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) May 17, 2018

Ancevski’s reunion and exit from the hospital with his father, Pavle, included a moment of affection. His dad said he was panic-stricken as he raced to get there.

“I’m stressed… I work in the city, so it was like nightmare to get here at first,” he said. “We have no information about (the other students). A couple of the kids we saw upstairs, they were good, but it’s tough.”

His son can expect to feel sore and will need medical follow-ups.

“It hurt a lot, my back moved awkwardly,” he said. “I feel a little bit better because they gave me some vitamins and took X-rays.”

One student and one teacher were killed in the crash and dozens more injured.