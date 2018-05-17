NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Right next to Arthur Ashe Stadium, the new and improved Louis Armstrong Stadium is taking shape ahead of fourth and final major tennis final of the year.

The new tournament venue will seat 14,000 fans and have a have a retractable roof as the first naturally ventilated tennis stadium in the world.

The new stadium will sllow two night sessions of tennis during the US Open starting in August.

The work is all part of a 5-year strategic renovation of the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.