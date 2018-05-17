NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Get ready to pay more for parking in New York City.

Officials from the city’s Department of Transportation say drivers can expect to see an increase in the cost for metered spots by the end of the year, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“New York City has among the lowest parking rates right now compared to other comparable cities,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

Trottenberg said the changes will involve creating more rate zones to match parking demand for the roughly 85,000 metered spots in neighborhoods around the five boroughs.

Right now below 96th Street, the price is $3.50 per hour. Between 96th and 110th Street, it’s $1.50 per hour. Everywhere else, it currently costs $1 per hour to park at a metered spot.

DOT officials say 60 percent of the meters are set at the $1 per hour rate.

“We’ve been working on different means on tackling congestion in the city,” said Trottenberg. “The issue of parking and how we can adjust rates and improve circulation and turnover has been part of that discussion.”

Officials say parking rates have not gone up since 2013.