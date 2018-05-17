NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some good is coming from a terrible tragedy.

A Brooklyn community center is being dedicated to PJ Avitto, the 6-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in an elevator.

Mayor Bill de Blasio attended the opening of the new Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center Thursday morning.

“This is a very moving day for a lot of reasons,” de Blasio said.

PJ was killed in the elevator at a housing project across the street from the center in 2014. His friend, Mikayla Capers, was critically injured.

She testified at the trial that ended last month in the conviction of their attacker, Daniel St. Hubert, on murder and attempted murder charges.

The $8.5 million Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center is located on 876 Schenck Avenue in East New York between Stanley and Wortman Avenues.