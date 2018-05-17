MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — While the weather doesn’t feel like it, the official start of summer — and the beach shore rentals to match — are right around the corner.

Looking for the perfect rental can be a joy or a nightmare, so CBS2’s Meg Baker tracked down some experts who provided tips on how you can protect yourself when hunting down your beach-side home for the season.

Their suggestions:

1.) Make contact with the person listing the property. Have a conversation about the property and get as many details as you can.

2.) Get photos sent to you as texts and make sure they match up with the listing as described online.

3.) Ask for references to contact someone who has stayed at that property before and can verify it really matches your expectations.

4.) If you cannot get down to a property yourself, ask a friend who lives in the area to drive by and take a look for you.

5.) If all else fails and you can’t see the property in person, use Google Maps’ Street View to make sure the house actually exists. There have been infamous horror stories about people getting scammed by false listings for shore rentals that weren’t actually there.

And finally, keep one adage in mind: If you’re looking online for a property and it seems too good to be true, it probably is.