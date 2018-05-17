NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have made an arrest in a violent mugging on the Upper West Side that left an 87-year-old professor in critical condition.

Fifty-year-old Matthew Lee was arrested Wednesday night on charges of robbery and assault, police said.

Lee was walked by police out of the 24th precinct. When asked if he did it, he responded, “I don’t remember,” CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, happened last Sunday at an ATM inside a Citibank on West 96th Street and Broadway.

The video shows 87-year-old Young Kun Kim standing next to the ATM. Seconds later, the suspect moves in, hitting him before pulling Kim out of the frame, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

WANTED: Male, Black, 45-50 yr old, wearing blue cap with headphones for assaulting an 87 yr old male victim inside Citibank at 2650 Broadway on Sunday May 13th at approx. 4:50pm. Please help us ID him. Call 24 Pct's Detective Squad at (212) 678-1863 with any information. pic.twitter.com/KXmpqioBfC — NYPD 24th Precinct (@NYPD24Pct) May 15, 2018

Police said the suspect punched Kim in the back of his head before getting away with his money. Police said Kim was taken to the hospital “in extremely critical condition.”

The City University of New York’s website says Kim still works there as a professor.

“This is the most vulnerable person on the planet and you’re attacking him. For what? For some money,” said neighbor Eric Schwartz. “It’s just beyond.”

“He would come for breakfast or for lunch. Sometimes he’d meet friends,” said Rosa Soto, a waitress at the Metro Diner. “He comes here all the time, every single day. We just love him.”

Sources tell CBS2 Kim suffered serious injuries and is now brain-dead, Duddridge reported.

Lee is expected to face a judge sometime Thursday.