WINDSOR, U.K. (CBS News) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to the dress rehearsal for their big day were it takes careful planning to pull off the pomp and circumstance of a royal wedding.

Two days before the couple ties the knot, the cavalry was called in to rehearse the wedding carriage procession, reports CBS News’ Teri Okita.

It will take the newlyweds through the Town of Windsor where many Americans will be in the crowd.

“I want them to look at me, wave and smile. That will make it all worthwhile,” said Donna Werner, a self-professed royal superfan.

Anticipation for the Royal wedding has been interrupted with the announcement Markle’s Father, who reportedly had a heart attack last week, will not walk her down the aisle.

The 36-year-old bride-to-be said in a statement: “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

The choir boys who will perform for Harry and Meghan in front of a global audience can hardly wait for Saturday.

“Really excited, because I am really lucky because not many people get to sing in such a special event,” said 9-year-old Nathan Mcharo.

One watering hole in Windsor even changed the name of its 500-year-old pub to “The Prince Harry” to mark the special day.

“Prince Harry? Love him,” said pub landlady Kelly Carpenter. “Who wouldn’t? We all love him.”