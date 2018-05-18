By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re spared this afternoon, but there will be some rain just off to our south. That onshore wind will be blowing swiftly through the city, too, so it will feel a little cool out there despite being in the low 60s.

It looks like the start of the evening remains dry, but it will turn wet thereafter. It will be a little cooler, too, with temps dipping into the 50s.

Expect some rain tomorrow, so be sure to have that umbrella. And some storms are possible on Sunday, but we’ll at least warm up a bit — going for about 80°.