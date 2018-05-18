NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thirty four people were injured in a bus crash in the Lincoln Tunnel, officials said.

The crash involved two NJ TRANSIT buses and took place in the center tube at around 10:10 a.m., NJ TRANSIT said.

Bus 165 out of Oradell rear-ended bus 193 out of Wayne, NJ TRANSIT said.

There were 37 passengers on the Oradell bus, with 32 injuries, seven seriously. The Wayne bus had 25 people on board, with only two minor injuries.

The buses were pulled out of the tunnel and pulled onto the shoulder.

“I was just worrisome and concerned and we’ll keep them in our prayers,” one woman, who had been driving through the tunnel, told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

“Usually, no accidents,” said Alex Xavier of Union City. He told Carlin he takes NJ TRANSIT buses every day. “I would be surprised that there aren’t more accidents. but you know, I think for the most part a lot of these bus drivers know what they’re doing.”

