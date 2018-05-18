NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brazen bandits are plucking purses off of unsuspecting people on Staten Island.

Police say there have been four incidents Wednesday and Thursday in the parking lots of Stop & Shop and JCPenney. The description of one of the bandits is consistent throughout, police said.

One of the victims, a woman named Helene C., spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

“I’m walking out of JCPenney, walking to my car, and there was a car in back of me. I thought I was being in his way, so I waved him around to go around me, but he didn’t. So I guess maybe he was just going slow looking for parking, I didn’t think nothing of it,” she said. “He turned where I turned, he was coming closer and his window’s down. So I was… getting shocked. He grabs me, grabs my shoulder bag. We played tug of war, fighting me for my bag. I broke it off him though and within a minute after called 911.”

Liverman asked her how scary the experience was.

“At first I was like, what’s going on here?” Helene said. “I thought it was a joke or something.”

“He probably thought he was gonna get over and I wasn’t gonna fight back, but I did,” she said. “You’re not getting my Coach.”

The most recent incident took place around 9 p.m. Thursday night in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop at the Staten Island Mall. Police say a 41-year-old woman was loading groceries into her car and had her purse on the passenger seat. While she was loading her groceries, two suspects snatched her purse and took off.

The suspects drove off in a blue sedan.

Similar incidents were reported at Stop & Shops in the Pergament Enterprises Mall and at Expressway Plaza, as well as outside the JCPenney at the Staten Island Mall.

Two of the incidents took place Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

In one, a 26-year-old woman said two suspects in a blue sedan pulled up beside her and tried to snatch her purse, but they didn’t get away with anything.

A short time later, a 42-year-old woman says she was putting clothes in the trunk of her car just a quarter mile away from the other incident when a man reached out of a dark sedan and grabbed her purse. That woman was knocked to the ground during the incident.