NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A jury will now decide on corruption charges against former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

The pair are accused of taking bribes from restaurant mogul Harendra Singh in exchange for government contracts and town-guaranteed loans.

At 2 p.m. the jury sent a note asking for the testimony of the FBI agent who questioned Linda Mangano, charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

At the heart of the case: The restaurant mogul’s claim his gifts to Ed Mangano and John Venditto were not out of friendship, but bribes.

“We think that actually he was genuinely close to some of these people,” said Venditto’s attorney Mark Agnifilo.

A steady stream of freebies, including a no-show job for Mangano’s wife, Linda.

The defense produced 40 emails of ad and menu work over a 3-month period. Singh paid her $454,000 over four years.

During the trial, Singh said about Linda that he “knew she will not be working.”

And in return, he said Mangano helped him win contracts and a loan guarantee.

Singh, who admits to tax evasion, FEMA and loan fraud, was heard on a wiretap saying he would make up a story about politicians to save himself. Later under oath, Singh said that was a lie to protect himself and those he bribed.

The jury concluded on Friday and will resume deliberations on Monday.