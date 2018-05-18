WINDSOR, England (CBSNewYork) – She’s everywhere people look in the British Town of Windsor.

“It’s everyone’s dream to be an American princess, so Meghan Markle is living our dream,” said Melissa Padlowsky of Pittsburg.

Thousands of people have traveled from around the world to catch a glimpse of 36-year-old Californian actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they parade around the castle after Saturday’s wedding ceremony, reports CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

“In the whole run up to the wedding Meghan and Harry have been very clear they want to celebrate with the public,” said Samantha Conti, WWD London Bureau Chief.

The bride is branching away from several royal traditions. She decided against having bridesmaids, and after announcing her father will not be at the wedding only days before, Meghan asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle instead.

“This is going say to the world that she is part of our family,” said Lesley Clark of Houston.

“She’s had a life, she’s had a career, she’s had a husband before,” said Conti. “She’s very much her own person.”

To her fans, Meghan is a modern day bride and a role model.

“I think she’s going bring a whole new light to the royal family in a very positive way,” said Katie Morgan of Salt Lake City.

To some, the Californian isn’t an English local just quite yet.

Susie Oliver, a Long Island native who’s lived in London the past 20 years, offers the bride some advice.

“Don’t say things like ‘In America we do it this way,’” she said.

Others say Meghan’s strong willed spirit is reminiscent of another princess.

“She really comes down to people’s level which is very similar to what Diana was doing,” said Professor Chris Imafidon.

Many hope Meghan is not only a perfect match for Prince Harry, but a good addition to England as well.

“They’re changing things for the better,” said Leslie Merta of Washington.

“They’ll bring it in to the 21st century,” added Kathy Westoin of Tacoma.

Meghan isn’t the first royal bride to change the rules. Brides used to wear colorful dresses on their wedding day, and it wasn’t until Queen Victoria chose a white dress that the custom completely changed.