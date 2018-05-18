NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Brooklyn.

It happened at a vacant building on Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Thursday night. Video from the scene shows the side and back of the three-story building was sheared off.

The collapse sent not only the walls of the building crashing down, but inside, the floors of the building also collapsed causing piles of debris to come raining down, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

People who live next to the building described what they heard.

“I heard this immense ‘boom.’ It shook the building,” said neighbor Phil Mayer. “About a minute later, we heard another enormous boom-type explosion.”

“On arrival, the side wall and rear wall of half of the building had collapsed,” said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Hodgens. “We did do a search of the building and all is negative.”

Seven people who live in the building next door to the collapse are not being allowed back into their homes until the building is shored up or completely torn down.

Fire officials say the building was vacant and was scheduled to be demolished. No injuries have been reported.