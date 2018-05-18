LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Prince Charles will be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding Saturday to Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” the statement said. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way.”

Markle announced Thursday that her father would miss the wedding as he reportedly recovers from heart surgery.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also confirmed Friday that Prince Philip would be attending the wedding after the Duke of Edinburgh underwent hip surgery in April, CBS News reported.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also expected to meet the Queen Friday for the very first time.