LONDON (CBSNewYork) – Prince Harry will marry his American sweetheart Meghan Markle before 600 people at Windsor Castle and the millions watching around the world Saturday.

Thousands have already gotten a head start on the royal wedding revelry, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

It’s 3AM in Windsor and all these people are camping out to get the best #RoyalWedding views @CBSNewYork #cbsnewyork pic.twitter.com/HHxINpSJTm — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) May 19, 2018

For many, a front-row seat to the couple’s carriage ride around Windsor is worth camping out on the sidewalk. Some have even been sleeping by the castle gates for nearly a week.

Half the faces were masked by cut-outs of Harry and Meghan. Whether they’re dressed in British flags from head-to-toe or recreating a portrait with LEGOS, everyone seemed to love the love between the betrothed.

“It’s the look in their eyes. They smile from up here,” Lesley Clark, of Houston, told Bauman.

Visitors even got a taste of the wedding reception without an invitation. Just a stone’s throw away from the castle is a sweets shop, making fudge the same flavor as the royal wedding cake – lavender with elderflower.

“It’s like having a little piece of the wedding cake, something you can try even though we’re not in there with them,” said fudge maker Shannon Hodgins.

Not everyone planned to be part of the party. Vicky Compsom is getting married at the church right next to the chapel.

“Remember, I booked mine August, before all this was announced,” she said, adding she’s happy to share her wedding weekend because it makes her big day even more special. “I think today is turning out to be something I can tell my grandchildren about and put down in history.”

The couple is breaking away from several royal wedding traditions. Meghan has chosen not to have bridesmaids, politicians are not on the guest list, and the newlyweds are holding off on a honeymoon for at least a few days to go to Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace next week.