LONDON (CBSNewYork) — With just one day away from American actress Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry, excitement has been building outside Windsor Castle where the streets were buzzing Friday morning.

Markle was seen smiling Thursday as she and Harry headed to a dress rehearsal for their big day, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. The cake is frosted, the choir is warmed up and everything is ready to go for the long-awaited nuptials.

Dressed in the British flag, monarchy devotees have traveled from all around the globe to get a front row seat for the couple’s horse-drawn carriage procession right after the ceremony.

Terry Hunt has been camped out since Sunday and he hasn’t been lonely.

“The whole idea is to look after each other and to be first,” said Hunt. “I’ve been to all the christenings when the babies been born, I never stopped really.”

“Here’s my pillow, here’s my sleeping bag, here’s my bed,” said Bernadette Christie of Canada. “When the colt comes around the corner and everyone cheers and the flags are going and l get my pictures, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

But that’s nothing compared to Carleen Quirks set-up. For the 76-year-old retired accountant from Australia, this is royal wedding number 8.

“The first one was Princess Alexandra in 1963,” she said. “It’s just I like the royal family.”

Royal watchers Tiffany Alleman and her friends are all in agreement about the bride-to-be.

“She has such good style,” said Linsy Hiener from Boise, Idaho. “I think however she comes down the aisle she’s going to be fabulous.”

Royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah says the run-up to royal weddings is usually much smoother.

“What we’ve heard from Kensington Palace is that far from being debilitated from going on, she’s been trying to carry on as usual,” said Nikkhah.

Fans have been camping out for days trying to secure the best spot possible to see the newlyweds during their carriage ride. Michelle Poggi traveled for 24 hours from Australia to be there.

“It’s to get front position, you know, it’s history in the making,” she said. “They’re going to be waving, they’re going to be happy. I’m going to see the first joys of wedding.”

On Saturday, well-wishers of all ages will line the streets outside Windsor Castle to see that joy.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Charles will be walking Markle down the aisle after Markle confirmed Thursday that her father would miss the wedding.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also expected to meet the Queen Friday for the very first time.