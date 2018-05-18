NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Stephanie Adams, a former Playboy Magazine playmate, and her 7-year-old son are dead after plunging off a building in Midtown Manhattan.

It happened at around 8:15 a.m. at the Gotham Hotel at 16 East 46th Street near Madison Avenue.

Adams was 47 years old, according to police.

The two checked into the 25th floor penthouse suite of the hotel Thursday evening, police said.

The two were found on the second floor landing in the rear courtyard of the hotel.

Mom who jumped from Gotham Hotel w/ 7yo son is identified as former Playboy playmate Stephanie Adams. Sources say police are trying to determine if she jumped while holding her son, if she pushed him first or if they were holding hands. Both died. @CBSNewYork

“One of the guests of the hotel, they called on the lobby. They said ‘We saw a dead body,’ so they called the front desk,” a waiter at the hotel told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

“Early this morning, investigators located an individual whose attention was drawn to that same second floor area when he heard two loud noises, and his attention was drawn to that, and he discovered these two deceased individuals,” said NYPD Chief of Manhattan Detectives William Aubry.

Sources tell CBS2’s Andrea Grimes authorities are trying to determine she jumped while holding her son, pushed him first or whether they were holding hands.

Adams lived in Manhattan.

No note was found, but police confirm Adams was in a custody battle with her ex-husband over the boy.