NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – People are flocking to movie theaters in record numbers.

Earlier this year, “Black Panther” was a big hit. So what’s expected this summer? CBS2’s Alex Denis reports on the potential blockbusters.

Marvel Studios kicked off the season with “Avengers: Infinity War,” which is slated to be the first summer movie to bring in $2 billion.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier says it’s just the first of several highly anticipated films.

“This is really the summer of the sequel,” he said. “I think this will be a very, very big summer – much bigger than 2017.”

“Deadpool 2” arrives May 18, and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters a week after that and may break records.

“Already, ‘Solo’ is tracking ahead of ‘Black Panther’ with pre-sales on Fandango. It’s double of what ‘Black Panther’ was doing,” said Frazier.

Even more sequels will follow, including “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and the family choice of the summer: “Incredibles 2.”

Then on June 8, the ladies will try to steal the show in “Ocean’s 8.” It’s an all-star lineup with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, to name a few.

“Ghostbusters” was last summer’s female reboot, which many called a dud.

“Bigger cast, a little more diverse case,” Frazier said. “I think that ‘Ocean’s 8’ will be another one of the movies that blows up and does big, big numbers this summer.”

Who’s on star watch?

“My breakout star this summer is going to be a young lady named Awkwafina. That’s her stage name. Her real name is Nora Lum,” sad Frazier. “She is a actor, a rapper, a television personality.”

She will star in two summer movies: “Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”