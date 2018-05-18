NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 87-year-old professor who was the victim of a violent mugging on the Upper West Side has died.

Young Kun Kim died Thursday from his injuries, police said.

Investigators arrested the suspect, 50-year-old Matthew Lee, on Wednesday. They say he attacked Kim around 4:30 p.m. Sunday by an ATM inside a Citibank on Broadway near West 96th Street.

Police said the suspect punched Kim in the back of his head, critically injuring him, before taking off with his money.

So far, Lee has been charged with robbery and assault but charges are expected to be upgraded, CBS2 reported.