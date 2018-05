NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman and child are dead after plunging off a building in Midtown.

The child was a 7-year-old boy. The woman was 46, according to police.

It happened at around 8:15 a.m. at 46th Street near Madison Avenue.

Authorities are working to determine the relationship between the woman and child.

They are also checking to see if the woman left a suicide note.

Check back soon for this developing story.