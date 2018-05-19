GREENLAWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 10-year-old boy has been found after going missing in Greenawn, Suffolk County Police said.

Jayden Preza went missing while walking home on Lantern Street from a neighbor’s home on Park Avenue Friday at 6:55 p.m.

Jayden is 4’4″, about 100 pounds, has brown eyes and long black hair. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt with a red Yankees logo.

Saturday morning, Suffolk County Police said he had been found. There was no immediate word on his condition or the circumstances of his recovery.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Detectives at 631-854-8252 or 911.