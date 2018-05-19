Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Unfortunately, you know the drill by this point. Another cool and cloudy day with showers moving through at times. The good news is the steadiest rain occurred this morning. We still have showers out there, but they’re more on the lighter side and on/off the remainder of today. Highs will reach the low 60s, but late in the day.



Expect much of the same if you’re headed out tonight. It won’t be raining the entire time, but you’ll want the umbrella handy for the occasional shower. Temps remain nearly steady and actually start to rise overnight as more humid air starts moving in from the south.

For Sunday, we warm up nicely! Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We start off cloudy with some isolated showers, then bring in the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Best news of all… we should get some late PM sunshine!

Enjoy the weekend and hang tight… we’re almost through this dreary stretch!