WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle On CBS | Complete Coverage
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Saturday morning everybody! It’s gonna be another gray, gloomy, and damp day…in fact, many spots are waking up to some rain already. Expect on & off rain during the day, some spots heavy at times, with cool temps only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup3 5/19 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be the much warmer half of our weekend as temps soar into the upper 70s & low 80s…but there is still a lingering threat for some showers and thunderstorms.

nu tu weekend planner 5/19 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The daylight hours on Monday look beautiful with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and temps around 80. Clouds move in Monday night before our next rain & thunder threat on Tuesday.

nu tu 7day auto3 5/19 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Have a great day!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch