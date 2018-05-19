By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Saturday morning everybody! It’s gonna be another gray, gloomy, and damp day…in fact, many spots are waking up to some rain already. Expect on & off rain during the day, some spots heavy at times, with cool temps only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be the much warmer half of our weekend as temps soar into the upper 70s & low 80s…but there is still a lingering threat for some showers and thunderstorms.

The daylight hours on Monday look beautiful with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and temps around 80. Clouds move in Monday night before our next rain & thunder threat on Tuesday.

Have a great day!