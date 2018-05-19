NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD want your help finding the man who assaulted a 94-year-old in Queens.

It happened in broad daylight Friday.

Police say the suspect and the victim got into a dispute on the street at 12:18 p.m. on 97 Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect climbing the steps of a residence up to the 94-year-old, ultimately slapping him across the face. The victim’s glasses went flying into the street, and the suspect then stomped on them.

Police say the victim suffered a small laceration to his nose.

The suspect took off. He’s described as in his 50s, about 5’10”, wearing black boots, dark jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip by logging onto the Crime stoppers website

or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

