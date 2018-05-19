NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is working to determine whether two random slashings in Harlem were related.

Police said around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a 66-year-old victim was approached from behind on West 114th Street and then slashed on the left side of his face by a stranger. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, described as a black man, 25 to 35 years old, with a medium building and dark complexion, took off heading west toward Hamilton Place, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans black shoes and a black backpack.

Police are looking into whether he was the same man behind another slashing on April 30 in front of the Apollo Theater.

A 48-year-old mother of two was on her way to catch a bus in between two jobs when she was randomly attacked. Surveillance video shows the suspect appear to pull a razor out of his month, turn around and slash her in the face.

“It happened so fast. I didn’t expect that. I don’t know,” she told CBS2’s Reena Roy in an exclusive interview. “He just hit me and ran.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.