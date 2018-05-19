NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rangers appear to have their new head coach in their sights.

According to ESPN’s John Buccigross, New York is set to hire Boston University’s David Quinn to replace Alain Vigneault, who was let go at the end of the regular season.

The contract is believed to be for five years and $12 million, Buccigross reported on Saturday morning. However, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski later noted the deal has not yet been finalized.

Source told me that the rumored five-year, $12 million deal for David Quinn isn't finalized. Could be a formality, as Rangers GM Jeff Gorton returns from Denmark. But a reminder that this isn't a concrete thing quite yet. Expected, but not concrete. #NHL https://t.co/T4HhnHuviv — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 19, 2018

Quinn, 51, has been the head coach at Boston University for the last five seasons. Previously, he was an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche for a season and the head coach of Lake Erie of the American Hockey League for three seasons.

NHL teams looking for head coaches this offseason have been thinking outside the box. Several prominent former bench bosses are available, but teams seem to be more about fit than experience. In the Rangers’ case, Quinn has been described as a coach that relates well with younger players, something New York needs given that it is in the throes of its first real youth movement in some time.

Quinn would become the fifth coach to leave a U.S. college program to take over an NHL club, joining, among others, Herb Brooks and Bob Johnson.

Quinn is 95-47-17 over his last four seasons at BU, leading the Terriers to the NCAA Division I Tournament each time. His 2015 squad advanced all the way to the national championship game before losing by a goal to Providence.

The Rangers went 226-147-37 during Vigneault’s five seasons, but fired him in on April 7 following a 34-39-9 season that snapped their run of seven consecutive playoff appearances.

New York has the ninth and 26th picks in the first round of the 2018 draft.