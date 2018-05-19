NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman in Brooklyn and then claimed to be a police officer.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on May 12 at an apartment building near Clarkson and Rogers Avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police said the suspect was on the roof, then reached into an open second-floor window and groped the 21-year-old victim as she was asleep in bed. When she awoke, he allegedly claimed to be a cop and asked if he could join her.

The woman screamed, and the man took off. She was not hurt.

