NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York natives and Big Apple visitors alike made sure they were awake early Saturday morning for the royal wedding.

“It’s nice to watch it all,” one man told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

It was still dark when they got dolled up for the royal wedding watch party at The Plaza.

“Well, I chose my hat just because I felt like I wanted to fit in with the Brits a bit,” said one woman.

“She has the perfect hat and dress, so we knew we had to come out today,” a woman said of the little girl in her arms.

“It’s like history, history in the making,” added another.

PHOTOS: The Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

As Carlin reported, it’s considered a new era for the royals, with Prince Harry wedding American now-ex-actress Meghan Markle, hailed as boldly modern.

“They just really look like they love each other, which I think is the best part,” one woman said.

Congrats, Meghan and Harry! Keep doing things your way. Britain will never be the same – and that's a good thing. https://t.co/4UYiOCaarN — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 19, 2018

At Tea & Sympathy in the West Village, cheers combined with chomping on food that were a royal mystery for some.

“I’m trying her ginger cake, and that’s actually really good. This one is just fluffy with the custard that’s super warm, over the top – it’s just fantastic,” Boston tourist Terri Wagner said.

Inside the tiny eatery, patrons were from all over. But on every plate, it was English food all the way.

“Sticky toffee cupcake, and chocolate cakes, scones, and finger sandwiches,” said a worker.

MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pronounced Husband And Wife

With English, Irish and Australian people mixed into the crowd, there were some who knew from childhood how to put together scones, strawberry and clotted cream.

There’s no question the wedding had Brit businesses raking in big bucks.

“I think it does have an effect. This place was very difficult to get into today. There was a line outside the door,” Diana Naples, of Greenwich Village, said.

As people ate and cheered, they also reminisced, feeling so much happiness for Harry, who at the tender age of 12 lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash, Carlin reported. Now, they see love in his and her eyes, and New Yorkers say, ‘hooray.’