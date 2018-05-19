SANTA FE, Texas (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) — The student authorities say went on a shooting rampage inside a Texas high school, killing 10, exchanged “a lot of firepower” with authorities before surrendering Friday, a top county official said Saturday.

In addition to a shotgun and a handgun, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis also had several kinds of homemade explosive devices, but they were not capable of detonating, said Mark Henry, the Galveston County judge, who is the county’s chief administrator.

Investigators found a group of carbon dioxide canisters taped together, and a pressure cooker with an alarm clock and nails inside. But the canisters had no detonation device, and the pressure cooker had no explosive material, Henry said.

Authorities offered no motive, but they said in a probable-cause affidavit that the suspect had admitted to carrying out the shooting.

The gunman told police that when he opened fire, he avoided shooting students he liked “so he could have his story told,” the affidavit said.

Pagourtzis, who appeared to have no prior arrests or confrontations with law enforcement, made his initial court appearance on murder charges Friday by video link from the Galveston County Jail. A judge denied bond and took his application for a court-appointed attorney.

The shooting unfolded in Santa Fe, a city of about 13,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

It was the nation’s deadliest such attack since the Florida massacre that killed 17 and energized the teen-led gun-control movement. It was also the deadliest assault in Texas since a man with a semi-automatic rifle attacked a rural church late last year, killing more than two dozen people.

“It’s been happening everywhere. I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too,” said one Santa Fe student.

Meanwhile, students were being let back inside Santa Fe High School to gather belongings they abandoned when the gunfire began.

The school’s roughly 1,400 students will be allowed inside in groups of no more than 10 and would be accompanied by officers, said Walter Braun, the school district’s chief of police. Braun and other officials declined to answer questions about the investigation.

Although most of the dead had not been publicly identified, relatives and acquaintances said the fatalities included a substitute teacher and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan.

Another 10 people were wounded. The wounded included a school police officer who was the first to confront the suspect and got shot in the arm. Hospitals reported treating a total of 14 people for injuries related to the shooting. Two were listed in critical condition Saturday at the University of Texas Medical Branch, the hospital tweeted.

The gunman yelled “Surprise” before he started shooting, according to Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

McCaul, a former federal prosecutor, said he expects the Justice Department to pursue additional charges, possibly involving weapons of mass destruction.

The suspect obtained the guns from his father, who owned them legally, Gov. Greg Abbott said. It was not clear whether the father knew his son had taken them.

CBSN security analyst Paul Viollis said one major question investigators will look into is why Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire in the art room and whether the class was specifically targeted. Viollis said investigators will also likely seek to determine what websites Pagourtzis visited in the days leading up to the shooting.

Student Damon Rabon told CBSN he was one classroom away from where the shooting happened in the art hall during first period. Rabon said the substitute teacher went out and looked and saw the shooter, who he described as a short male wearing a black trench coat carrying a backpack and armed with a sawed-off shotgun.

Rabon didn’t name the shooter but said he believed him to be a former student, either a sophomore or a junior. He described him as a quiet and “weird” type of guy who stood out because he wore a trench coat every day.

Pagourtzis played on the junior varsity football team and was a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.

Valerie Martin, who teaches at the junior high school in Santa Fe, told the New York Times she had Pagourtzis in her pre-A.P. language arts class last year and saw no warning signs. She described him as bright and said he had participated in the school’s competition for a national history contest.

“He was quiet, but he wasn’t quiet in a creepy way,” Martin told the paper.

She said she has her students write in journals, and never noticed him writing or drawing anything disturbing.

