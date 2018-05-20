By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! Well at least it’ll be warmer today…but still on the unsettled side! Early morning showers & thunderstorms will move through, and there could be a bit of a break during the late morning hours. By early afternoon we’ll have another shot of storms. Expect a muggy high in the low 80s around the City.

Things clear out nicely overnight into Monday, with a good deal of sunshine through the majority of the day. Temps will be a bit cooler (but still above the norm) in the mid 70s.

The rain will return for Tuesday with cooler temps in the 60s to near 70…but it looks like we’ll get a nice dry stretch along with temps warming up for the rest of the week into the weekend!