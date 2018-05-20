Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup4 5/20 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning everybody! Well at least it’ll be warmer today…but still on the unsettled side! Early morning showers & thunderstorms will move through, and there could be a bit of a break during the late morning hours. By early afternoon we’ll have another shot of storms. Expect a muggy high in the low 80s around the City.

nu tu hour by hour 5/20 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Things clear out nicely overnight into Monday, with a good deal of sunshine through the majority of the day. Temps will be a bit cooler (but still above the norm) in the mid 70s.

nu tu 7day auto5 5/20 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The rain will return for Tuesday with cooler temps in the 60s to near 70…but it looks like we’ll get a nice dry stretch along with temps warming up for the rest of the week into the weekend!

