WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A resourceful police officer is being credited with saving the life of baby deer after its mother had been hit and killed in Warren County, prompting a life-saving C-section to save the fawn.

Officer J. Vernon performed the make-shift surgery around 3:30 a.m. when Animal Control Officer Robert Lagonera arrived to help.

Officer J. Vernon shows a fawn delivered by c-section from a deer struck and killed in Warrnen County, N.J. (credit: Washington Township Police Department via Facebook)

One of two babies survived and was taken into the care of Lagonera.

“I arrived and took it home to dry it off and get it warm while rubbing its chest to help the underdeveloped lungs work,” posted Lagonera on the department’s Facebook page.

The pair’s heroic work helping animals was not done Sunday, as both were dispatched to retrieve a loose horse who had wandered away from its paddock that same morning.

Comments (6)
  1. Jeff Yager (@yagerjeff1) says:
    May 21, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    That cops a country boy for sure.

  2. Alice Ramirez (@alicepolarbear) says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    I always love to see stories involving kindness to animals. I hope the baby deer grow up and thrives.

  3. Bill Snyder says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    We call it skinning down here.

  4. Samuel Green says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Everyday citizens don’t get to see just how dangerous the streets can be, and it’s officers like this that prove that the men and women in blue, have big hearts.

  5. Paul Kersey (@PaulKersey78) says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Absolutely wonderful! If only we could be as kind and loving toward human babies in the womb!

    1. Connie Hagan Gress says:
      May 21, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      It’s a great act of kindness saving this little fawn. But you are absolutely right about the kindness and love we should have toward of human babies instead of hacking them up and selling off the parts. This does not minimize what these cops did though to save this fawn. Good for them!!

