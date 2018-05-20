SANTA FE, Texas (CBSNewYork) — On Saturday, this was a community in shock and in mourning. On Sunday, the first funeral was held following the killing of 10 people in Friday’s school shooting.

Two days after a gunman shot and killed eight students and two teachers at Santa Fe High School, the first victim was laid to rest, CBS2’s Omar Villafranca reported.

Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old exchange student from Pakistan, was remembered Sunday in a service at a mosque near Houston. Her body was to be returned to her family in Karachi for burial.

This tragedy has renewed the national debate over gun control. On Facebook, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo expressed sadness and frustration and declared that he had “hit rock bottom” on the issue.

“People at the state level and the federal level and too many places in our country are not doing anything, other than offering prayers,” Acevedo said.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia urged his Republican colleagues to do something.

“We’re the only nation in the world that has this many guns awash in our society and, consequently, we have more of these tragedies than any other nation around,” Warner said.

Texas’ Republican lieutenant governor said he wants to “harden” schools.

“We need our teachers to be armed. We, you know, when you have … when you are facing someone who is an active shooter, the best way to take that shooter down is with a gun. But even better than that is four or five guns to one,” Dan Patrick said.

The suspected gunman, 17-year-old Demetrious Pagourtzis, remains jailed on capital murder charges. Investigators said they’re still working to establish a motive.

Classes have been cancelled at all Santa Fe schools on Monday and Tuesday. Grief counselors will be on hand to assist anyone who needs their help.