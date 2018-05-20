NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made arrests after more than a dozen people were hospitalized Saturday in Brooklyn following what’s being described as an overdose on the drug K2.

Authorities responded around 7:30 p.m. to the corner of Broadway and Myrtle in the Bushwick neighborhood after getting reports of people unresponsive.

WEB EXTRA: 5 Facts About Synthetic Marijuana

Police suspected the synthetic marijuana K2 was involved. Those transported to the hospital were not considered to be in life-threatening condition.

The location is not far from where police raided two delis in 2016 that were suspected of being involved in the distribution of the drug.

Synthetic marijuana, also known as “K2” and “Spice,” is a synthetic drug gaining popularity among the homeless in NYC because of its low-cost and availability.

Soem bodegas were suspected of illegally selling synthetic marijuana for $5 a packet, according to police.