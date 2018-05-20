NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island Rail Road has announced a timetables change that will go into effect Monday.

To help provide more seating on some of the LIRR’s busiest trains, the lengths of nine rush hour trains are being increased as part the new timetables.

Customers are advised to pick up a copy of their new branch timetable or review the new timetables online at the LIRR’s schedules page. Printed copies of the timetables will be available at stations system-wide, and train schedules are also available via the LIRR Train Time app for iOS and Android.

Expect service upgrades on the following branches: Montauk, North Fork, Port Jefferson and the reverse commute from Queens.

As fro the LIRR’s plan to reduce crowding at rush hour, it is adding more cars to nine normally busy trains.

“We’re putting our cars where our customers need them most,” said LIRR President Phil Eng. “We looked at our equipment position tables and train schedules and found ways to more smartly deploy our cars so that some of our busiest trains get more seating. I’m looking to find more ways to reduce crowding. No one should have to stand if they don’t want to.”