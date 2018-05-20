NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is moving toward a new policy regarding marijuana.

A spokesman confirmed to CBS2 on Sunday night that de Blasio will be directing the police to stop arresting people for smoking marijuana in public, and to give out summonses instead.

That policy change will be part of a 30-day review the mayor announced last week to address racial disparity in marijuana arrests.

The @NYCMayor is preparing for marijuana legalization in NYC. https://t.co/FC3xRyrIYk — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) May 20, 2018

De Blasio also plans to create a task force of officials to begin laying the groundwork for full legalization. The mayor, who has long opposed making marijuana recreational, now thinks legalization is inevitable.

