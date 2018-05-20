NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a 14-year-old teen has been arrested for impersonating a police officer and then robbing a visually impaired man trying to navigate a busy subway station near Penn Station.

Police say the teen offered to help the 64-year-old man while he was walking through the 34th Street station along the E line.

Authorities say the legally blind man was underground around 4:30 p.m. Monday when he was approached by a person identifying himself as a helpful officer.

The NYPD says he offered to help the visually impaired victim through a turnstile, which he did, while also stealing the man’s wallet with $85 in cash and some cards inside.

The teenager is accused of using the victim’s credit card to spend more than $500 at a local store.

He is being charged as a juvenile with grand larceny and impersonating an officer.