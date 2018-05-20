NEW YORK (CBS New York) — Just in time for the summer holidays, Trattoria Dell’Arte managing director Brandon Fay shows off grilled halibut steak with smashed Tuscan white bean avocado salsa and guilt free Italian vegetable nachos.

Grilled Halibut Steak with Smashed Tuscan White Bean Avocado Salsa

This fresh flavor white fish is very versatile, it goes great with a delicious salsa during the summer and spring months.

Serves: 2

What you’ll need:

2 Halibut steaks, (approx. 3/4 inch thick) about 6 ounces each

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt; to season

How to Make It:

1. Preheat grill pan medium to high heat. Spray the grill grates lightly with vegetable spray. Coat halibut steak with olive oil, season with salt and pepper.

2. Grill halibut until just cooked through approx. 4 to 5 minutes on each side.

3. To serve, transfer halibut to plate and pour the smashed white tuscan bean avocado salsa over the fish. (see sub recipe)

Tip: Make sure you oil your grill grates, before you start to grill to prevent the fish from sticking.

Guilt Free Italian Vegetable Nachos

Guilt Free Italian Nachos, No Chips Needed here and still delicious.

Serves 4

What You’ll Need

1 Large zucchini, 1/4 inch sliced

1 Large yellow Squash, 1/4 inch sliced

1/2 bunch white asparagus, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped broccoli florets

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp. Fresh Thyme Leaves

1 tbsp. Chopped Basil

1 tbsp. Minced Garlic

Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt; to season

1/2 lb shredded five cheese blend, store bought

1 pt. Grape tomatoes halved

2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. finely Chopped oregano

Torn fresh basil leaves

How to Make it:

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Toss all vegetables with EVOO, thyme, basil, minced garlic, and season to taste. On a large baking pan coated with cooking spray, evenly arrange all the vegetables, roast in oven until vegetables are softened, about 5 to 8 minutes.

2. Top with Italian five-cheese blend. Finish in broiler until cheese is melted, bubbling and golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove and set aside.

3. Meanwhile, toss together grape tomatoes, EVOO, and balsamic vinegar. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. Spoon tomato mixture and basil over vegetable nachos. Serve immediately

Smashed Tuscan White Bean Avocado Salsa

This smashing salsa is not only great with chips, but also tastes great with any piece fish.

Serves 4

What You’ll Need:

3 tablespoons minced shallot (2 medium-large cloves)

2 heaping cups cooked white beans

1 Mango, peeled and diced, into 1/4 inch cubes

1 large Hass avocado, flesh diced, into 1/4 inch cubes

1 serrano chile, seeds and veins removed, flesh minced

2 tablespoons chiffonade mint

2 teaspoons minced basil

2 large freshly squeezed lime juice

salt to taste

How to Make It:

1. Combine lime juice, salt, and minced shallot in a large size mixing bowl while prepping the rest of the ingredients.

2. Dice the Mango and avocado. Partially smash the beans using a spoon. As ingredients are prepped, add them to the bowl, using a spoon gently fold in all ingredients. When everything has been added, toss to blend.

TIP: let all the ingredients set before serving, allow 15-20 minutes, best to serve fresh the same day.