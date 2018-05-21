NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Monday, the Long Island Rail Road is rolling out changes to its schedule and adding cars to some trains to help make the ride a little smoother.

Nine morning and evening rush hour trains will be adding one or two train cars to allow for more seating.

New timetables take effect on Monday, May 21 for all LIRR branches. The May edition of MYLIRR highlights some of the changes here: https://t.co/1fp5CHvuVE — LIRR (@LIRR) May 20, 2018

Because of the activation of a new modernized signal system, the rail road for the first ever is providing direct morning rush hour service from the Hamptons to Penn Station.

For the summer season, they’re also doubling weekend service to the North Fork of Long Island with four round trips between Ronkonkoma and Greenport.

But there will be some lines that will now see trains arriving later as crews work to test the positive train control system. PTC is an automated system that will slow a train down if it is speeding.

That testing will be done during off-peak hours during the day and overnight.

