HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey ShopRite is getting a bonus check for selling a winning Powerball lottery ticket.

Lottery officials say the ticket that was sold in the supermarket on River Street in Hackensack was the only one that matched all the numbers from Saturday’s drawing worth $315 million.

The owner says none of the 22 stores it owns has ever sold a multi-million dollar winning lottery ticket.

New Jersey lottery officials will present the store with a ceremonial bonus check Thursday morning.

The winner of the Powerball jackpot has yet to come forward.

