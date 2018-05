NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD on Monday issued an alert that exceedingly dangerous K2 is still popping up around Brooklyn.

Advisory alert warning people about a particularly toxic batch of K2 that has triggered 49 overdose cases originating at five locations in #Brooklyn. More information here: https://t.co/WUcM0ufUpC pic.twitter.com/eqDnvW9AAg — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) May 22, 2018

The department released photos of some of the packages, and say 49 people have overdosed since the first case on Friday.

Police say they’ve traced the drugs back to five different sale points, but they’re still trying to determine where it originates from.

13 people have been arrested.